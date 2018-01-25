Laughing Squid

The Gentlemen’s Chorus Sings Green Day’s ‘Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)’ on The Tonight Show

During an amusing “Audience Suggestion Box” segment on The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon brought out The Gentlemen’s Chorus (Arthur Meyer, Colin Elzie, Sage Boggs, Dion Flynn, and Dan Chamberlain) to sing the song “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” by Green Day. Here is the original song.

