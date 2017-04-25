Laughing Squid

The First Trailer for ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Brings the High-Level Spy Action and Laughs

20th Century Fox has released the first trailer for Kingsman: The Golden Circle, an upcoming action spy film directed by Matthew Vaughn and sequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service. The film will star Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum, and Jeff Bridges. Kingsman: The Golden Circle is scheduled to sneak into theaters on September 22nd, 2017.

Eggsy, Merlin, and Roxy head to the United States to join forces with Statesman, Kingsman’s American counterpart, after their headquarters is destroyed by Poppy, a notorious criminal mastermind and member of the secret new world order group “The Golden Circle”.

