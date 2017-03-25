Unite the League!

Warner Bros. has released the first full trailer for Justice League, the new DC Comics movie directed by Zack Synder, that unites the superhero team of Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Flash and Cyborg (notably absent is Superman). The film hits theaters in November 2017.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.