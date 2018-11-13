The Evolution of Stan Lee

View this post on Instagram

Awful news. Stan Lee, architect of Marvel comics died today. I had done this print to debut this weekend at Designer con, but I have to post it a little early to honor Stan. I met him last year, where he was delighted by my previous Evolution of him. It was a huge delight to meet him at a celebration of his life, and I'm so glad he got to see all the love people had for him. The world will miss him and his incredible contributions to our popular culture. Excelsior, Stan. ???? #stanlee #ripstanlee #stanleerip #marvel #marvelcomics #mcu #fantasticfour #captainamerica #spiderman #hulk #ironman #avengers #evolution #timeline #lifeofstanlee #excelsior #nuffsaid