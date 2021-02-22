Transformers Themed Band The Cybertronic Spree Performs a Cover of the Classic Heart Song ‘Barracuda’

The rock star robots of The Cybertronic Spree, a Transformers themed tribute band who previously performed a truly righteous cover of the Led Zeppelin’s “The Immigrant Song”, quite adroitly tackled the classic Heart song “Barracuda”. The lead singer happily paraded around and jumped upon her bed while belting out the Ann Wilson’s badass lyrics.

Rockstars in disguise, The Cybertronic Spree, take a road trip to nowhere during lockdown with a turbo-charged rendition of Barracuda by Heart. Spread the love! This is definitely not not the weirdest video on the internet? Let’s hope this is the last quarantine video we have to make.