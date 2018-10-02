Artist Christine McConnell Makes Spooky Treats for Her Creepy Creatures at Home in a Surreal Netflix Series

Artist, photographer, and domestic diva Christine McConnell who has created elaborate alien facehugger pastries, cakes covered in bees, and other delightfully horrific baked goods, redecorated the exterior of her parents home for both Halloween and for Christmas and recreated herself as seven different generations of women from the maternal side of her family, is now able to share her wonderfully odd creations with an even bigger audience through a titular Netflix series. The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell is a surreal series in which McConnell gets to make some of her most horrifically inventive recipes for a wide array of creatures with very distinct personalities who live with her at her spooky manor house.

Wickedly talented baker and artist, Christine McConnell welcomes you into her terrifyingly delicious home to create delectable confections and hauntingly disturbing decor with the help of her colorful collection of creatures. All episodes available on Netflix October 12.