The Cure Performs the Entire ‘Disintegration’ Album at Sydney Opera House on 30th Anniversary of Release

To mark the 30th anniversary of the release of their 1989 seminal album Disintegration, The Cure performed the album in its entirety at the iconic Sydney Opera House. This incredible performance was live streamed around the world on May 30, 2019 by Vivid Live.

