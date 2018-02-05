The CRPG Book Project, A Massive 528-Page eBook on the History of Computer Role-Playing Games

Editor Felipe Pepe spent the last four years creating The CRPG Book Project, a massive 528-page collaborative ebook that takes readers on a trip through the history of over 400 computer role-playing games. The incredible book is available to download in PDF format from the he CRPG Book Project website. Jason Scott has also uploaded the book to the Internet Archive for quick and easy access.

The project began in 2014, after the RPG Codex published its Top 70 PC RPGs list, featuring small fan reviews on each game. The reception was overwhelming, so came the idea of expanding the list into a full-blown book, covering the entire CRPG history.

Across its 528 pages you’ll find information about over 400 RPGs, from the early PLATO games to modern AAA releases, as well as hidden gems, curiosities and even fan-translations. The reviews were written by a team of 112 volunteers from all around the globe – fans, modders, journalists, critics, indies and AAA developers. (read more)