Artist Builds a Fully Stocked Bird-Sized Bar to Make Friends With the Local Crows

@pdxdinorama

Did you see the adorable surprise?! This is part 4 of my journey to befriend my local crows! #crowbar #crows Hoping this makes it to the next round up of @ThirtyAF’s befriending crow lineup!

? A sprinkle of happiness – asa palette cafe

Artist Rachael Harms Mahlandt of the Sidewalk Joy Map created a bird-sized bar so she could make friends with the local crows in her Portland, Oregon, backyard. After fully stocking the bar with all sorts of goodies and ensuring the squirrels stayed away, the corvid crowd began stopping by the “Crow Bar” and bringing their kids.

I only put food out when the crows ask for it. They’re quick to clean out the Crow Bar and by the time the squirrels come through there’s no food to be had.

Mahlandt explained how she connected with the crows.

They come quickly to the Crow Bar before the squirrels because I connected with them Because I’m very directly interacting with them, have gained their trust, and only put out food when they’re actively watching me, there are never leftovers for other critters.

@pdxdinorama

Replying to @Lauren McNames How I keep the squirrels away: I only put food out when the crows ask for it. They’re quick to clean out the Crow Bar and by the time the squirrels come through there’s no food to be had. I do have something coming for the squirrels though + a Crow Bar update. Stay tuned! Let me know if you have other questions about the Crow Bar or how I befriended them!

? original sound – Rubina
@pdxdinorama

Got any tips on befriending crows? #crows #crowfriend #crowbar

? Hanginaround – Counting Crows
@pdxdinorama

Your alls’ advice has been so valuable so far! Please continue to share any tips or ideas for making friends with crows! ????? #crows #crowfriends #thecrowbar

? Snow (Hey Ho) (Acoustic Version) – Mount Hayes
@pdxdinorama

I’ll take any and all trinket advice and/or crow treasures stories! This is the third chapter in my quest to make friends with crows… I feel like this has been good progress so far. What do you think? And I haven’t given up on them taking the @bee_cups mix yet… I think it’ll take time!

? You Make My Dreams (Come True) – Daryl Hall & John Oates

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

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