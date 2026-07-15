Artist Builds a Fully Stocked Bird-Sized Bar to Make Friends With the Local Crows

Artist Rachael Harms Mahlandt of the Sidewalk Joy Map created a bird-sized bar so she could make friends with the local crows in her Portland, Oregon, backyard. After fully stocking the bar with all sorts of goodies and ensuring the squirrels stayed away, the corvid crowd began stopping by the “Crow Bar” and bringing their kids.

I only put food out when the crows ask for it. They’re quick to clean out the Crow Bar and by the time the squirrels come through there’s no food to be had.

Mahlandt explained how she connected with the crows.

They come quickly to the Crow Bar before the squirrels because I connected with them Because I’m very directly interacting with them, have gained their trust, and only put out food when they’re actively watching me, there are never leftovers for other critters.

@pdxdinorama Replying to @Lauren McNames How I keep the squirrels away: I only put food out when the crows ask for it. They’re quick to clean out the Crow Bar and by the time the squirrels come through there’s no food to be had. I do have something coming for the squirrels though + a Crow Bar update. Stay tuned! Let me know if you have other questions about the Crow Bar or how I befriended them! ? original sound – Rubina

@pdxdinorama I’ll take any and all trinket advice and/or crow treasures stories! This is the third chapter in my quest to make friends with crows… I feel like this has been good progress so far. What do you think? And I haven’t given up on them taking the @bee_cups mix yet… I think it’ll take time! ? You Make My Dreams (Come True) – Daryl Hall & John Oates