‘The Costanza Breakups’, An AskReddit Inspired Series About Three Unsuccessful Romances

Filmmaker Lacey Leavitt of iFilmThat used three responses from a 2016 AskReddit thread about the most George Costanza-esque reason for breaking up, to create “The Costanza Breakups”, three clever vignettes about incompatible couples breaking up for really annoying things.

What is the most Costanza-esque reason you broke up?

The three reasons include a zealous use of a fork (“The Fork Slider”), playfully putting fingers in the partner’s mouth (“The Oral Violator”), and a partner who walks at a vastly different pace (“The Slow Walker”). Each situation could easily fit into an episode of Seinfeld.

