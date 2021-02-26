A Creepy Clown Hotel That’s Located Right Next to a Ghostly Mining Cemetery in Tonopah, Nevada

The Clown Motel in Tonopah, Nevada is an aptly described place of temporary lodging that features a comical yet creepy clown theme in each of its 31 rooms. The motel is located directly next to the Old Tonopah Cemetery, where Clarence David, the a clown fanatic and father of founders Leona and Leroy David is buried.

The elder David is buried in the same cemetery where miners from the 1911 Belmont mine fire and other miners were laid to rest. The area is said to be haunted by all of these miners and a great many ghost clowns. In fact, Tonopah has been named one of the most terrifying places in the United States. This semi-documented fact, along with the deliberate plethora of clowns, is certain nightmare fuel for some. In spite of these fear-inducing factors, the hotel is family friendly and the employees seek to attend to every need of their paying guests.

…our motel offers a little bit of something for everyone. It is home to over 2,000 clowns from every era and corner of the earth. Staying at the Clown Motel is a unique experience. All 31 of our rooms feature 2 to 3 custom clown art paintings along with air conditioning, heating, a refrigerator, and more. The Clown Motel is an experience you’ll never forget. We’ll do everything to make your stay comfortable, but what happens after dark is out of our hands…

