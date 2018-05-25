A Man Tells a Fantastic Tale About How He Wound Up in Another Man’s Closet Without Any Clothes

In a very amusing BETC advertisement directed by Matthijs Van Heijningen for the French streaming channel Canal+, a young man named Lucas G. spun a fantastic yarn about a shootout, a chase through the woods, a ride down a waterfall on a log, which was then in line to be mechanically split and the accidental trap that led him to end up in a closet in another man’s bedroom without any clothes except for a pair of blue boxers. Being that Lucas G. is a screenwriter, his story came off as unbelievably believable, as confirmed by the man’s wife who was covering herself with the blanket on the bed.