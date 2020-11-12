Why Conspiracy Theories Are Constantly Wrong

Kirby Ferguson (previously), creator of Everything is a Remix, bravely took a deep dive into the endless conspiracy theories on the internet for his “This is Not a Conspiracy” project. In doing so, he spent numerous hours digging further and further down the rabbit hole and came to the educated conclusion that while conspiracy theorists aren’t always wrong, the theories always are. And despite their erroneous nature, conspiracy theories have a propensity to do a great deal of damage.

I’ve looked at these perspectives with tolerance and in good faith willing to believe …and I don’t think conspiracy theorists are wrong all the time. Just like a stopped clock is right twice a day, Alex Jones has probably been right twice in his life …I’ve read the super-secret hidden knowledge and i.t’s got a concerning number of typos. Some claims within conspiracy theories are true sometimes. I even see the metaphorical point of some theories but the ultimate inescapable conclusion is conspiracy theories are constantly wrong… but the controversy they create is profound.