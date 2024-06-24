The Breeders Perform a Live Acoustic Set of Their Classic Songs in Big Sur, California

The Breeders, the alternative rock band based out of Dayton, Ohio, traveled to Big Sur, California, to perform an incredible live acoustic set of some of their most popular songs in a redwood grove.

The Breeders performing stripped back versions of some of their classic tracks.

Included in the set were “Do You Love Me Now”, “Divine Hammer”, “Invisible Man”, and “Drivin’ On 9”. The video was beautifully directed by James Brylowski and featured entertaining animations by Pedro Eboli.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

