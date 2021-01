A vintage 1999 promo for the Nickelodeon‘s evening programming “Nick at Nite” quite amusingly put together a timeline that connected the specific actions of the Brady family from The Brady Bunch with those of former President Richard Nixon‘s time in (and eventually out of) office.

For years it was covered up but now ‘Nick at Nite’ exposes the ‘Brady Bunch’ Nixon connection.

via Boing Boing