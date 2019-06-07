The Better Pop, A Fruity Frozen Kombucha Popsicle in a Geometric Shape to Help Those With Sensitive Teeth

Ruby Schechter, the founder and creator of The Better Pop Co., has created a wonderful frozen fruity Kombucha popsicle in a unique geometric shape for easier consumption for those with sensitive teeth.

After graduating from Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), Schechter returned home to New York City. Her dream was always to start a food company and after speaking with her mother who was having digestive issues, Schechter went about finding a better way to consume probiotics. After experimenting for a little while, Schecter happily discovered that freezing her kombucha concoction with fruit and spices would not only be a healthy treat but really enjoyable too.

The Better Pop is a new way to consume probiotics. Many probiotics are in pill form and feel very clinical. I want to change that. With health in mind, The Better Pop is made with fruit and kombucha. Nothing else. No added sugar or fruit concentrates, ever. I’m on a mission to educate and help make it easier to live a healthier lifestyle. …Our patented unique shape has been designed for a better biting, sharing, and overall eating experience. Each section is easily bitten off, keeping sensitive teeth from hurting. …

Flavors include Piña Colada, Cherry Sumac, Vanilla Apple Cinnamon, Chili Pineapple Tamarind and Mango Tangerine. Schecter sells her wares at Schmorgasburg in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on Saturday afternoons through June 29.

Food Insider caught up with Schecter at Schmorgasburg.