Filmmaker Alex Skorkin has visually reimagined The Lord of the Rings film trilogy as a 1971 collaboration between The Beatles and legendary director Stanley Kubrick. Skorkin utilized Kubrick’s distinctive directing style, used deepfake technology to insert the Fab Four into a faux film trailer, and used their incredibly fitting music to provide the soundtrack.

What if Stanley Kubrick and J.R.R. Tolkien would have agreed to do this project with The Beatles in the late 1960s

via Geeks Are Sexy