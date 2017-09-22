All Female String Quartet Rocks Out Brilliant Covers of Classic Rock and Heavy Metal Songs

The ladies of Thalia Strings hail from the United States and Canada…All classically trained, but with combined experiences ranging from Baroque orchestras to rock bands, the group has dedicated itself to unique and engaging performances. They maintain a vast range of repertoire, including classical standards from Bach to Brahms, Broadway show tunes, jazz standards, and classic rock.

In 2016, Thalia Strings , an all female string quartet rocked out an acoustic cover of the classic AC/DC song “ Thunderstruck ” on violin, viola and cello. This classical version was arranged by violinist Amy Cave . The quartet has also performed amazing covers of the Kansas song “ Carry on Wayward Son ” and “ Creep ” by Radiohead , both arranged for strings by Lindsey Bordner along with a number of other classic rock and heavy metal songs.

