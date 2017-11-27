Talented Musician Accidentally Texts His Wife With Voice Recognition While Playing the Trombone

I accidentally texted my wife with voice recognition…while playing the trombone pic.twitter.com/tWCPSXbbrO
— Paul The Trombonist (@JazzTrombonist) November 21, 2017
While at rehearsal, the very talented jazz trombonist Paul Nowell, who is more famously known as “Paul The Trombonist“, unknowingly and quite hilariously sent a text to his wife while he was playing the instrument. Quite conveniently, the voice recognition feature was on, each note was translated in a word. Nowell graciously took it upon himself to explain what happened in a follow-up video.
