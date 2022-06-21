Beautiful Textile Moths With Vintage Tapestry Wings

Artist Larysa Bernhardt creates absolutely gorgeous textile moths with beautifully embroidered wings made of vintage and unusual tapestries. Bernhardt states that she enjoys creating these lepidopteran “companions” because she wants to bring a little magic back into the world.

I’m textile artist hoping to bring some magic back into the world…I create beautiful quiet companions for your home, observant but not at all judgmental…their silent presence is the magic every home needs.

Bernhardt explains how she got the idea to use such richly colored and illustrated fabrics for her designs.

I always worked with beautiful fabrics and after years accumulated lots of pieces leftover from different projects, ends of bolts and fashion rejects. Linens and rich velvets, tapestries and ikats…felt like there still some life left in them…unrecognized potential. I make things using these misfit pieces, magical things, things with wings…or, at the very least, fins.

Requests for a handmade moth can be made through the ByLarysaBernhardt Etsy shop.

via My Modern Met