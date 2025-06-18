The Most Terrifying Creepypasta Stories of the 2010s

The animated series Trust Me Bro compiled a visual list of seven of the most terrifying “creepypastas” from his childhood in the early 2010s, noting that he mostly came across these horror stories during sleepovers with his friend. He explains the concept of creepypasta, which stories scared him the most, and how it changed horror for good.

In this video, I reflect on creepypastas that terrified us as kids. I also dive deep into 7 original creepy pastas that were scary, terrifying, and dark to say the least. In each segment I summarize the creepypasta, reflect on how well it was written, and discuss its cultural significance.

A good example of the genre is Slender Man, which is very well known and ranks number one on his list.

This is probably the only creeppasta on the list that your mom has a good chance of recognizing due to the mass amount of Halloween costumes and just popular media and if you haven’t guessed it yet, I’m of course talking about the Slenderman.