A Harnessed Herd of Ten Four-Legged SpotMini Robots Pull a Truck Across the Boston Dynamics Parking Lot

In 2015 Boston Dynamics introduced the world to SpotMini, their nimble four-legged robot. Since that time, the company has been releasing amusing videos that demonstrate Spot’s vast array of capabilities. In this same vein, they hilariously harnessed a herd of ten Spots (husky style) and attached them to a big box truck, which they pulled across the parking lot in perfect formation.

It only takes 10 Spotpower (SP) to haul a truck across the Boston Dynamics parking lot (~1 degree uphill, truck in neutral). These Spot robots are coming off the production line now and will be available for a range of applications soon.