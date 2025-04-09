How to Prepare Ten Different Modern Classic Cocktails

Creative Slovenian mixologist Kevin Kos shared his recipes for ten modern classic cocktails invented by famous mixologists around the world.

Today we’re going over 10 modern classics that every bartender should know, along with tips and hacks to elevate your cocktail game!

Included are the Paper Airplane, the Penicillin, the Basil Smash, Naked and Famous, Amoretto Sour, the Chartreuse Swizzle, the Espresso Martini, and more.

From the cheeky Porn Star Martini to the smoky Penicillin and the iconic Espresso Martini, we’ve got a lineup of recipes that people continue to order years after their heyday.

