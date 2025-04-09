How to Prepare Ten Different Modern Classic Cocktails

Creative Slovenian mixologist Kevin Kos shared his recipes for ten modern classic cocktails invented by famous mixologists around the world.

Today we’re going over 10 modern classics that every bartender should know, along with tips and hacks to elevate your cocktail game!

Included are the Paper Airplane, the Penicillin, the Basil Smash, Naked and Famous, Amoretto Sour, the Chartreuse Swizzle, the Espresso Martini, and more.

From the cheeky Porn Star Martini to the smoky Penicillin and the iconic Espresso Martini, we’ve got a lineup of recipes that people continue to order years after their heyday.

Kos Also Shared Recipes for Truly Classic Cocktails

The Importance of the Ice in a Specific Cocktail

Creative Tips for Preparing Ice Used in Cocktails
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

