Creative Tips for Preparing Ice Used in Cocktails

Talented Slovenian mixologist Kevin Kos shared his favorite ways for preparing ice in various shapes and sizes, noting which is best for specific cocktails. He also offered a number of helpful hints for making ice with such items as balloons, aluminum foil, bubble wrap, a chisel, a chainsaw, and other household goods.

We’ll do some experiments along the way to see how easy these tips are to apply, whether you work behind the bar or want to make better drinks at home. From decorating your ice for a stunning presentation, to using a chainsaw to carve perfect ice cubes every time and even debunking the myth of bartenders using more ice to serve less of the cocktails