Heroic Teens Break Open the Door of Their Neighbor’s Burning House to Save the Dogs Inside

Dramatic Ring doorbell footage shows a group of teens in West Jordan, Utah, who saw that their neighbor’s house was on fire and rushed over to break in and save the dogs inside. One of the teens recruited his dad to help out. It took a little bit but they managed to break open the door and save the beloved pups. One of the teens told KSL TV that there was no hesitation and that they’d do it all over again.

Without a second thought, we just jumped the fence …We got down there to see if we could help, see what we could do …Just how grateful the family was — it made you feel good inside

The homeowner Beria Gonzales, was truly appreciative for for what they did.

Literally the sweetest boys they were able to save our dogs from our house that caught on fire. So grateful for them.

The neighbors also set up a GoFundMe to help Gonzales and other neighbors raise money to rebuild.

I’m starting this GoFundMe for both neighbors, (the Gonzales ) whose lives were turned upside down on 8/17/2025 when a devastating fire destroyed their homes. In just a few minutes , they lost so much — not only the roof over their heads, but also the everyday things that make a house feel like a home.

The boys were incredibly selfless about this.

Many of you have seen the Ring doorbell footage from that night and have asked how you can give back to the boys in the video. Their only request is that any support be directed to the families affected by the fire. That selflessness is exactly the kind of community spirit we want to honor her