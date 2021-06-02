Fearless Teen Saves Her Dogs by Pushing Away the Protective Mama Bear Climbing Over the Backyard Wall

A brave and quick-thinking teenager named Hailey ran out into the backyard of her San Gabriel Valley home in Southern California to save her dogs from a protective mama bear who was climbing the backyard wall.

The bear was walking along the wall with her three cubs, which immediately set off the dogs in the yard who started barking. The cubs ran away from the noise but the mama bear stayed and reacted. Luckily, Hailey had no fear when it came to her pups. She pushed the giant bear back over onto the other side of the wall, grabbed the dogs, and went back inside.

Hailey told NBC Los Angeles that all she thought about were her dogs.