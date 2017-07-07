Laughing Squid

Teenage Brass Ensemble Performs for a Very Appreciative Beluga Whale at the Mystic Aquarium

The teenage members of a small brass ensemble from the 7th Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps performed a lively march song for a distinguished audience of one – an appreciative beluga whale at the Mystic Aquarium who remained pressed against the glass for the entire song. At the end, the whale seemed to be asking for more.

The 7R small brass ensemble made a new friend today at the Mystic Aquarium! Check out the beluga’s reaction at the end!

The same ensemble performance from a different point of view.

via reddit


