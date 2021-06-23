A Chipper Coach Lasso Tries to Lead a Demoted AFC Richmond Team to Glory in Season Two of ‘Ted Lasso’

The sublime, award-winning Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso (previously) returns for a second season with the ever-chipper titular character (Jason Sudeikis) attempting to lead AFC Richmond to future glory despite losing the final match to Manchester City in the first season finale. The second season promises a number of surprises, including Lasso’s temperamental alter-ego “Led Tasso”, from which he shortly recovers.

A new season of Ted Lasso returns July 23. It’s more exciting than Higgins at an open mic jazz club.

At his side are the ever-faithful Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) and “Nate the Great” (Nick Mohammed). Also returning in Season Two are team owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), marketeer Keeley Jones (Juno Temple), retired football star Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), and a newly-confident Leslie Higgins (Jeremy Swift).

This is our turn to make history. And I believe we’re gonna do just that.

The first three episodes of the new season will be available on July 23, 2021 and once weekly thereafter.