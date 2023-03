Musician Plays Techno Music on Jaw Harp

Musician Damon Salinas of Boing Music plays realistically electronic techno music using a jaw harp. The instrument is played by pressing the 2-pronged frame against the performer’s teeth while the reed in the middle is plucked. Different tones and notes are achieved through mouth shape, cheek formation, and voice. Salinas appears to be using all of these to capture so many electronic sounds from an acoustic instrument.

Amazing techno skills on mouth harp