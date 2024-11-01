Musician Plays ‘Shout’ by Tears for Fears on Random Kitchen Items Combined With Traditional Instruments

Multi-instrumentalist Jeff Williams performed an incredible cover of the classic Tears for Fears song “Shout” using random kitchen items combined with traditional instruments that were all played by him.

I recorded it mostly in my kitchen, using whatever I had lying around the house. For me, that includes lots of instruments, but also some random objects. I know it’s a long song, but try to stick with it, at least until the keytar solo.

via b3ta

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts