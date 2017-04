Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Albanese Candy has created Gummi Army Guys that have a tasty green apple flavor and are based on the classic Army Men toys. The Gummi Army Guys are available to purchase in 1-pound and 5-pound bags from Amazon.

These Gummi Army Guys may look tough, but don’t let them fool you! They have a gentle Green Apple flavor that’s sure to please!