The Tallest Man in the United States Opens Up About Living His Life in a Regular Sized World

In a 2011 episode of 60 Minutes Australia, host Michael Usher traveled to Rochester, Minnesota to meet with 29 year old Igor Vovkovinskiy – the tallest man in the United States. The affable Vovkovinskiy shared his hopes, dreams and fears during the interview, but what stood out more than anything was his heartbreaking loneliness and his immense desire to fit in with the regular sized world.

Igor is dangerously tall – 8 foot – and getting bigger by the day. While the first thing you notice about Igor is undoubtedly his height, spend some time with him and you realise he’s also charming, funny, complex and heartbreakingly lonely. He also has the biggest smile you’ll ever see – you just have to find a way to coax it out of him.



