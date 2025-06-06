Saoirse Ronan Stars in the First Official Talking Heads ‘Psycho Killer’ Music Video for Song’s 50th Anniversary

The Talking Heads released the first official music video for their hit song “Psycho Killer”, 48 years after the song’s release in 1977 as part of the band’s 50 year anniversary of their first show at CBGB.

The video was directed by Mike Mills and stars actress Saoirse Ronan as a young woman who goes through a variety of tumultuous emotions in her daily life before she finally has a mental breakdown that strangely frees her to be herself.

Talking Heads Performing the Song in 1975