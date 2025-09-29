Taika Waititi Reads Hilarious 1943 Spike Milligan Letter About His Secret Whereabouts During World War II

The great Taika Waititi read a hilarious letter written by Irish playwright Spike Milligan to his family in 1943 while he was serving as a signalman with the Royal Artillery during World War II. His location was to remain secret at the time, so Milligan dropped a number of not-so-subtle hints as to his whereabouts using clever wordplay.

During World War II, Spike Milligan famously served as a signalman with the Royal Artillery. He wrote home often, and in September 1943, secretly stationed in Italy, he sent the following letter to his family.

This reading was performed during the Letters Live event “A Night at the Theatre”, a fundraising benefit for the KOKO Foundation.

