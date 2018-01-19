The Physical Symptoms and Possible Causes of the Often Misunderstood Diagnosis of Bipolar Disorder

Life Noggin, narrator Pat Graziosi aka Blocko very succinctly and compassionately explains bipolar disorder, the physiology of the disorder, the symptoms of the disorder, the myths surrounding the disorder and what a person should do if they feel they have this disorder.
If you think that you may have bipolar disorder, it’s important to seek professional help since many people with bipolar disorder only reach out for help when they’re going through a depressive episode be
sure to tell your doctor about manic episodes too to make sure you get a proper diagnosis