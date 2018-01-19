The Physical Symptoms and Possible Causes of the Often Misunderstood Diagnosis of Bipolar Disorder

If you think that you may have bipolar disorder, it’s important to seek professional help since many people with bipolar disorder only reach out for help when they’re going through a depressive episode be sure to tell your doctor about manic episodes too to make sure you get a proper diagnosis

Life Noggin , narrator Pat Graziosi aka Blocko very succinctly and compassionately explains bipolar disorder , the physiology of the disorder, the symptoms of the disorder, the myths surrounding the disorder and what a person should do if they feel they have this disorder.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!