Sweet Doberman Finds and Adopts Kittens as New Adorable Members of His Family

A beautifully gentle Doberman named Diesel, who found a litter of kittens in his human Hanny Thomas’s backyard shed, was more than happy to adopt them as new members of his family. One of the kittens, a bright-eyed tabby named Wasabi, became immediately attached to his new big canine brother.

When we found the kittens, we noticed that diesel started barking in our shed. He was just curious. A lot of sniffing around. Didn’t take him long enough to realize that they’re now family. Diesel, he’s a gentle dog in general, so I knew he was going to be okay with them. Wasabi decided that he wanted to be closer to Diesel.

The Inseparable Pair