Vocalist Robyn Adele Anderson and Ten Second Song musician Anthony Vincent performed a jaunty bluegrass cover of the iconic Guns ‘N Roses ballad “Sweet Child O’ Mine”. Like her previous covers, the use of a different genre adds a whole new dimension to the song.

I’ve teamed up with the amazing Anthony Vincent (aka Ten Second Songs) once again to do a bluegrass cover of the Guns N’ Roses classic “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”