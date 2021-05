Sean Martin of Hidden Springs Apiaries in Ephrata, Pennsylvania captured incredible footage of a growing swarm of bees slowly making their way into a backyard swarm box that would become their new home. Martin stated that the box had been very quiet throughout the week and that he and his wife happened to be outdoors when the swarm began to form.

We were lucky enough to notice when a swarm was moving into the trap behind our house, and caught the whole process on video!