Inside Svalbard Brewery, A Remote Craft Brewery North of the Arctic Circle

Great Big Story visited the Svalbard Bryggeri, the world’s northernmost craft brewery, which operates out of the town of Longyearbyen on the Norwegian island of Svalbard, to sample their unique beer, which is brewed with 2,000 year old glacier water. The narrator also learns how the beer is made and the general history of alcohol in this very small and international community.

Welcome to Svalbard, one of the world’s northernmost inhabited places, where brewing beer was illegal for nearly a century. That all changed in 2015 when local pioneer Robert Johansson led the charge to change the law, and Svalbard Brewery was born!

The World’s Northernmost Craft Brewery