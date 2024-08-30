The Cinematic Efficiency of the Sustained Two-Shot

Filmmaker Tony Zhou and co-writer illustrator Taylor Ramos of the incredibly insightful cinematic series Every Frame a Painting explained why the classic use of the sustained two-shot technique, which offers both cinematic efficiency and drama when there are limited resources, is becoming popular again in modern films. The shot only requires two characters and a single camera angle. While the character positioning is not crucial, it is important for their faces to be seen at the same time.

What do you do when you’ve got two actors, a bunch of dialogue, and only enough time to get one camera angle? Consider one of the oldest tools in the filmmaking toolbox: the sustained two-shot.