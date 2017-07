A post shared by Ben Zank (@benzank) on Apr 12, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

New York City photographer Ben Zank first discovered a camera in his grandmother’s attic at the age of 18 and he has been taking photos ever since then. At the age of 24, Ben’s ongoing series of surreal photos do an incredible job of expressing his feelings without words and sparking the imagination of viewers. Ben has shared more brilliant photos on his website and Instagram.

A post shared by Ben Zank (@benzank) on Jun 24, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

A post shared by Ben Zank (@benzank) on Mar 10, 2017 at 10:56am PST

A post shared by Ben Zank (@benzank) on Jun 15, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

A post shared by Ben Zank (@benzank) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

A post shared by Ben Zank (@benzank) on Sep 16, 2016 at 12:52pm PDT

A post shared by Ben Zank (@benzank) on Apr 26, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

A post shared by Ben Zank (@benzank) on Feb 2, 2017 at 8:26am PST

via Colossal