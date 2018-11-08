Laughing Squid

Mesmerizing Composite Photos Merging Animals With Surreal Interpretations of Their Natural Environments

Portuguese art student Luisa Azevedo creates mesmerizing digital composite photos that evoke a wonderful sense of fantastic realism by merging together animals of both land and sea with a surreal interpretation of their respective natural environments. Azevedo says that she has always loved constructing her own reality and photo manipulation helps her achieve that goal.

As far as she remembers, she always liked arts and crafts to create her own imaginary world. Then she grew up, and got interested in photography, design and digital art. Luisa learned most of her Photoshop skills by herself, watching tutorials on Youtube. At the age of 17 she started doing commissioned projects. …She found in photography and photo manipulation a daily challenge to deconstruct and reconstruct her own reality which she posts on her Instagram account.

Azevedo has a number of these images as prints for purchase through her Etsy store.

