Superman Tries To Take a Day Off For Some ‘Me Time’

In an amusing sketch by Studio C, a rather relaxed Clark Kent is waiting on line at the bank to make a deposit on his day off. A couple of people recognize the studious journalist for the superhero he is, yet when a robbery takes place, Kent takes no action. When pressed by others, Kent responds that he hasn’t taken a day off in ten years and that he was entitled to a little “me time” too.

It’s just that today was kinda supposed to be a me day. My therapist said that Clark time is very important. I need to save me before I can save the world.