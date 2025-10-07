How ‘Super Tasters’ Have an Additional Bitterness Receptor That Others Don’t Have

Innovative science vlogger and author Steve Mould explained how taste receptors work, noting how gustatory cells receive protons for acidic and sour, ions for salty, and glutamate for umami. Mould also says that certain tastes cannot be faked.

When you taste something sour, you’re actually just tasting protons. Protons are entering your gustatory cells when there is something acidic in your mouth. And how do you fake a proton? So, I don’t think there’s such a thing as artificial sour. Salt is different. When you’re tasting salt, it’s sodium ions that are entering your cells. But actually, they’ll let in potassium ions, too.

He also addresses, in detail, how our tongues detect bitterness as a defensive mechanism, how foods like brussel sprouts, broccoli, and kale are super bitter to some, and how the number of bitterness receptors among humans determines whether a person is a super taster or not.

Different people have different bitterness receptors. For example, you can buy tester strips that have a chemical on them called PTC. If you do taste bitterness on these tester strips, then you’re what’s called a super taster. You have an additional bitterness receptor that other people don’t have.

Why Some Bitter Foods Taste Good