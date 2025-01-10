Super Slow Motion Micro Footage of the Inner Workings of a Watch
Gavin Free of the Slow Mo Guys captured incredibly super slow motion (10,000 fps) micro footage of an Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch using a variety of Venus Laowa Super Micro lenses. Free talked helpfully explained the function of each mechanical piece as he was filming it and resulting images are incredibly fascinating.
Gav cranks the frame rate to 10,000 and the magnification to 10x for some ridiculously close and slow footage inside the miniature marvel of watch movements.