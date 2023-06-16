‘Sultans of Swing’ on a Portable Electro-Acoustic Harp

Harpist Amy Turk collaborated with musician David Stanton to play an impressive cover of the Dire Straits song “Sultans of Swing” on a kit-built Harp-E electro-acoustic harp. This particular harp allowed Turk to accommodate Mark Knopfler‘s iconic bends and trills, particularly in the song’s solo.



I decided to tackle Sultans of Swing, an old childhood favourite from road trips in the back of my parent’s car, because I knew its solo sections would lend themselves well to the harp – clean tone, arpeggios – but I had even more fun than I expected adapting the parts with bends.