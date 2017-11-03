Laughing Squid

A Subway Story, A Romantic Animated Short About a New York City Couple Who Met on the Train in 2011

In the wonderfully animated short film “A Subway Story” by filmmaker Eugene Kolb tells the romantic story of how he and his partner Clara met while riding the train as strangers in 2011 and fell for each other instantly. Though they didn’t know each other’s names, they managed to connect through Clara’s friend, who stayed on the train after the woman reached her stop. After an adorable note exchange, the two got together and have been together ever since.

Two people recount their first meeting on the New York City subway

The happy couple.

A post shared by Eugene Kolb (@strokeofeugenius) on

via The Awesomer

Loading...
