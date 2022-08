AI Generated Images Illustrate the Desperate Lyrics of the Styx Song ‘Renegade’

The classic Styx song “Renegade” from the iconic album Pieces of Eight was put through the machine-learning AI Midjourney to create computer-generated images for the song’s theme of an Old West outlaw trying to escape his inevitable execution by hanging. The images fully captured the desperation of the first-person lyrics.

Here’s a badass live version of the song from 1983.

via Boing Boing