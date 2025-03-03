Styx Plays the Entirety of Their Alubms ‘The Grand Illusion’ and ‘Pieces of Eight’ Live in 2012

During a 2012 show, the new iteration of Styx, which included original members Tommy Shaw and James “JY” Young, played two of the band’s most seminal albums, The Grand Illusion and Pieces of Eight, live for a Memphis audience.

The songs were played in the same order as they were on each album, with the band taking short breaks to “flip the record”. Original bassist Chuck Panozzo joined in for a few songs as well.

James “J.Y.” Young -voice, guitar, keyboards Tommy Shaw – voice, guitar Todd Sucherman – drums Lawrence Gowan – voice, keyboards Ricky Phillips – bass, background vocals Chuck Panozzo – bass