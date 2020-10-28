fbpx

German Band Performs a Remarkable Studio Cover of Pink Floyd’s ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ in Its Entirety

Members of the Martin Miller Session Band performed an absolutely remarkable, pitch-perfect cover of the iconic Pink Floyd album Dark Side of the Moon in its entirety. This includes each of the songs, the instrumentals, and the incidentals that made the original album so unique.

Guitarist Martin Miller and keyboardist Marius Leich performed the vocals with Benni Jud on bass, Michal Skulski on saxophone and Felix Lehrmann on drums. Jenny Marsala effortlessly covered Clare Torry’s vocals on “The Great Gig in the Sky”.

Martin Miller Session Band plays Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd. Recorded live at Weltklang Studio, Plauen on 10th August 2017.

